Posted by Josh Alper on July 5, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 12 Seahawks at Texans
Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in May that he does not see any immediate change to the Seahawks’ ownership situation and that word came from the team as well on Tuesday.

Jody Allen has served as the Seahawks chair and trustee of her brother Paul G. Allen’s trust since Allen’s death in 2018 and she issued a statement on Tuesday concerning the Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers. Nike founder Phil Knight reportedly made an offer to buy the Trail Blazers earlier this year, but Allen’s statement said that “neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening.”

Allen made it clear that there will be a time when the teams are on the market, however.

“A time will come what that changes given Paul’s plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold,” Allen said in her statement.

As PFT noted last month, the state of Washington would be entitled to 10 percent of the proceeds from any sale of the Seahawks before May 2024. That might be a point where Allen’s approach to the future of the team shifts, but, for now, it looks like the status quo will remain in place in Seattle.

4 responses to “Jody Allen: Seahawks not for sale now, no timeline to sell team

  1. Jody is just as good of an owner as Paul Allen was. She cares deeply about the city, the community, the team, and winning.

  2. It’s extremely rare for Jody Allen to make any kind of public statement, so the fact that she came out with this should give comfort to Seahawk fans. Observing from afar, her brother had a great reputation as an NFL owner (hired good football people, signed the checks, asked ‘what else do you need’ and tried to provide it, and stayed out of the way of the football operation), and it seems she is cut from the same cloth (no pun intended).

  3. Jody whom picked Pete over Russ. History might not look well on Jody no matter what happens next.

