Jody Allen: Seahawks not for sale now, no timeline to sell team

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in May that he does not see any immediate change to the Seahawks’ ownership situation and that word came from the team as well on Tuesday.

Jody Allen has served as the Seahawks chair and trustee of her brother Paul G. Allen’s trust since Allen’s death in 2018 and she issued a statement on Tuesday concerning the Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers. Nike founder Phil Knight reportedly made an offer to buy the Trail Blazers earlier this year, but Allen’s statement said that “neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening.”

Allen made it clear that there will be a time when the teams are on the market, however.

“A time will come what that changes given Paul’s plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold,” Allen said in her statement.

As PFT noted last month, the state of Washington would be entitled to 10 percent of the proceeds from any sale of the Seahawks before May 2024. That might be a point where Allen’s approach to the future of the team shifts, but, for now, it looks like the status quo will remain in place in Seattle.