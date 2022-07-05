Josiah Deguara: With Davante Adams gone, I want to step up

Getty Images

After trading receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason, the Packers have a significant void when it comes to Aaron Rodgers‘ targets.

Third-year tight end Josiah Deguara wants to be one of the players to fill the gap.

Deguara was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, but missed most of his rookie year with a torn ACL. He played 16 of Green Bay’s games in 2021 and displayed some flashes, particularly in the last regular-season game. But the tight end wants to be more productive in 2022.

“It’s not an elephant in the room, but Davante’s gone,” Deguara said during the team’s offseason program, via Mike Spofford of the team’s website. “All the balls that he got were much deserved, so there’s opportunity for guys to step up, and I’m going to try to be one of those guys.”

Deguara added that Green Bay’s tight ends take pride in “being one of the keys to the offense.”

“We do a lot of things in this offense to try to be successful,” Deguara said. “We know we’re going to have to step up. We know we’ve had to step up in the past and we’re going to do it again.”

Deguara noted that he feels great entering his third season, especially since he isn’t hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic or rehabbing a knee injury, as he was during his first two seasons. But being able to play 16 games after the ACL tear gave him a better understanding of what it takes to get through an NFL year.

“Physically, obviously my knee was a big deal, getting over that, but being able to stay mentally strong through the ups and the downs of the season, being able to battle back, after a bad play, after a good play, moving on to the next play, that’s the biggest thing that I learned,” Deguara said.

Last year, the tight end caught 25 passes for 245 yards with two touchdowns — including a three-catch, 66-yard game against Detroit in Week 17. While Green Bay brought back Robert Tonyan, he’s still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season. The club also has veteran Marcedes Lewis at tight end.