Legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Getty Images

Hank Goldberg lived a charmed life. That life ended on Monday, his 82nd birthday, due to complications from a long battle with kidney disease.

Best known nationally for his handicapping work with ESPN, Goldberg did much more than that. As a youth, he served as a batboy for the Yankees and became personal friends with Joe DiMaggio.

In his mid-20s, Goldberg moved from New Jersey to South Florida and eventually took over Miami. He had a P.R. job with the Dolphins. He worked for Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder. In 1978, Goldberg became the color commentator for the Dolphins’ radio broadcasts. He hosted talk radio in Miami. He eventually joined ESPN in the 1990s, after his run with the Dolphins ended in 1992.

According to a lengthy and detailed obituary posted by Gene Menez of CBSSports.com, Goldberg dated Katie Couric. He had Clint Eastwood in his black book.

As one person with longstanding ties to the league explained it, for many decades NFL owners and P.R. executives would not go to Miami without first checking in with Goldberg.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.