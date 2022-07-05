Micah Parsons: Trevon Diggs and I can become best defensive duo in the league

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had a spectacular rookie season in 2021 and he has set his sights even higher for his second year in the NFL.

Parsons shared that he’s set a goal of 23 sacks, which would make him the single-season record holder in that category. Parsons isn’t solely focused on individual accomplishments, however.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had 11 interceptions last year and Parsons said that he thought his teammate should have been named the league’s defensive player of the year. Parsons also believes he and his teammate can have the kind of impact that a pair of Rams defenders have had on the game in recent years.

“It’s hard to say we’re the best because I know we’re young and we still make mistakes,” Parsons said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, with Jalen Ramsey. So I won’t do it yet. But I think we can become them or even better if we learn together and stick together.”

The first year of the Parsons-Diggs partnership was a fruitful one for the Cowboys defense. If they can show the same consistency that we’ve seen in Los Angeles, Parsons’ prediction may be proven correct.