Mike Evans aims to end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Mike Evans arguably is the most underrated receiver in NFL history. He has never made first-team All-Pro and is only a four-time Pro Bowler.

But Evans is the only player in NFL history to start his career with eight consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

He has 606 receptions for 9,301 yards and 75 touchdowns.

Evans, 28, is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he continues to do what he’s done since the Bucs made him the seventh overall selection in 2014.

Evans admits Canton is where he hopes his career ends.

“Yeah, of course,” Evans told Ari Alexander of KPRC. “I think about it, but obviously I try to stay in the moment as much as possible. But that’s what I’m working for, why not? I’m trying to be the best in the game right now, and ultimately one of the best to ever play.”

Evans had a career-high 13 touchdowns 2020 when Tom Brady arrived. He topped that with 14 last season. So, Brady’s return for 2022 should help Evans pad his numbers at least one more season before what could become a Bucs’ rebuild in 2023.