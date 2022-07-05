Mike Grier, brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier, becomes NHL’s first Black GM

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 5, 2022, 11:05 AM EDT
NHL: SEP 25 Preseason - Devils at Bruins
Getty Images

Mike Grier, the brother of Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier, is poised to become the first black General Manager in the history of the National Hockey League.

Grier will officially be announced today as the next GM of the San Jose Sharks, according to multiple reports.

The Griers grew up around professional sports. Their father, Bobby Grier, worked for 20 years as a Patriots assistant coach and front office executive and has also worked for the Texans and Dolphins, where he’s currently a consultant to Chris.

Chris Grier followed in his father’s footsteps in football, but Mike Grier focused on hockey, playing 14 seasons in the NHL before retiring in 2011 and beginning his front office career.

1 responses to "Mike Grier, brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier, becomes NHL's first Black GM

