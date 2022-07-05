Report: Seahawks have never had strong interest in Baker Mayfield

Posted by Josh Alper on July 5, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT
Quarterback Baker Mayfield remains a member of the Browns with training camp less than a month away and it doesn’t sound like one team that’s frequently linked to Mayfield will be swooping in to trade for him.

The Seahawks have been reported to have varying levels of interest in a trade for Mayfield since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in March with some reports indicating that there’s strong interest in a deal for Mayfield. The Seahawks have remained publicly committed to a Geno SmithDrew Lock competition for the starting job, however, and their private conversation appears to be the same.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Seahawks have never been that interested in Mayfield.

The Panthers are the other team mentioned most often as a trade destination for Mayfield, but earlier talks stalled because of how much of Mayfield’s salary the Browns would eat to facilitate a move. Mayfield was unenthusiastic last week when asked about the prospect of reconciling with the Browns in the event of a Watson suspension, although that might still wind up being the clearest path to a starting job in 2022.

  1. Bakey once toasted that Steelers team. Now, no one wants him because he’a delusional and spent too much time doing commercials.

  2. They’ve got two studs in Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Why would they want Baker Mayfield?

  3. More accurately…the Seahawks aren’t interested in Baker at $18 million for the year

  4. Mayfield could make the team just good enough to miss out on drafting a starter.

  5. Listening to Pete try and sell Drew Lock and Geno Smith as viable options at QB may have Seahawk fans finally overcoming their collective myopia regarding the nonsense factory that is Pete Carrol. Seattle looks like a 3-4 win team, Baker might get them to 6 or 7 with some steady play.

  6. They will give Lock a chance to show that he can be their long term answer at QB. If he fails to do this, then with next years’ draft deep with QB’s, they are well positioned with Two 1st Round & two 2nd round draft picks to draft whichever QB best fits their offense.

  7. The Seahawks are working to acquire a quarterback with a high 2023 draft pick.

  8. As a man who loves to see drama and comedy in the NFL, I hope he goes to the Texans and outplays Watson

  9. Baker is marginally better than the Seahawks quarterbacks. He was on a stacked team in Cleveland and couldn’t deliver. How do you think he will be on a team with average talent. So tired of people thinking that Bake is great. He is average.

  10. coltzfan166 says:

    July 5, 2022 at 4:58 pm

    More accurately…the Seahawks aren’t interested in Baker at $18 million for the year
    ——–
    Although I agree with your sentiment I wonder if there is any price they would be interested. Yes hes an upgrade from what they have but it’s a double edged sword, hes better than what they have and could play well enough to earn a 2nd contract with them BUT their not contenders this yr (with or without Baker) so not only would their draft position be worse they end up in an unenviable situation of either paying Baker like a franchise qb or using extra picks to move up those spots that they dropped because of wins. Barring an injury somewhere I’d say its Carolina or bust right now for baker

  11. Nobody wants Baker at that salary. He’s in backup territory right now. That salary isn’t helping him with getting a new team.

  13. There’s the media for you. Reporting things that are not the truth. Now making a story of their bad reporting.

  14. I’ve been saying no team owner is looking to do the Browns any favors since the fully guaranteed Watson deal.

  15. So why have you been telling us for months that the Seahawks are the #1 team that wants Baker?? Sounds like terrible reporting by you.

