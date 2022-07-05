Robert Tonyan’s availability for start of season remains uncertain

Getty Images

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan tore an anterior cruciate ligament on Oct. 28. He has spent the offseason working his way back.

Tonyan rehabbed on the side during the entire offseason program.

His availability for the start of the season remains uncertain, Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com reports.

It seems possible Tonyan could start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Tonya ended the season with 18 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns after catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020.

Without Tonyan in the final nine games, Packers tight ends combined for only 41 catches for 392 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 43 catches for 377 yards and three touchdown catches during the same span.

The Packers, who lost receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the offseason, hope for Tonyan’s quick return.

“He’s a vertical threat. He’s a sure-handed guy,” coach Matt LaFleur said this offseason. “What was it, he had about a 90-percent completion rate the year before? (It was actually 88.1 percent with 52 catches on 59 targets in 2020.) And there’s a comfort factor with him and Aaron (Rodgers) that you feel really good about. He’s a guy (who has) had a lot of game experience, so we know what we’re going to get from him.”