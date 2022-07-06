Andrew Berry: We wish Baker Mayfield well as he continues his career

Getty Images

The Browns have traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, ending the months of speculation about his next destination since Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson back in March.

It won’t take long for the Browns to see Mayfield again, as Cleveland plays Carolina in Week One. But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft departs the organization, team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement thanking Mayfield “for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns.

“From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city,” the Haslams said. “With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future.”

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry added that Mayfield, “infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback.

“Baker’s competitiveness, toughness, and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates. He will always have a unique place in Browns history for what he accomplished and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Mayfield compiled a 29-30 record as a starter for Cleveland, helping lead the club to its first playoff appearance since 2002 and first playoff victory since the 1994 season in 2020. Last year, Mayfield completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Along with Watson, the Browns have Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs on their roster at quarterback.