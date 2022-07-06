Austin Corbett on reuniting with Baker Mayfield: He’s all about winning

Getty Images

The Panthers signed right guard Austin Corbett to a three-year deal earlier this offseason as the team revamped its offensive line. Corbett had no idea when he signed that he would reunite with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Corbett started 14 games after the Browns made him a second-round selection in 2018, the same draft they made Mayfield the No. 1 overall pick.

The Panthers traded for Mayfield on Wednesday, and Corbett called it a “pretty exciting day.”

“Baker’s a special character for that energy,’’ Corbett told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via ESPN. “Everything he does, he’s all about winning. He wants to win in every aspect of life.

“To get him into a room and just feel that competition with all those other guys, it’s definitely going to just raise the level of performance as a team overall. It’s a great pickup.’’

Mayfield will have to beat out Sam Darnold, the third overall choice in the same 2018 draft as Mayfield and Corbett. The Panthers also have rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker.