Browns agree to trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Posted by Josh Alper on July 6, 2022, 1:43 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has been linked to the Panthers ever since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and a deal sending the quarterback to Carolina is finally in place.

NFL Media reports that the Panthers will send a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Mayfield. The pick can convert to a fourth-rounder based on playing time and the trade won’t become official until Mayfield takes a physical in Carolina.

There was also some contractual wrangling involved in getting the deal done. Mayfield was set to make $18.8 million this season and questions about how much the Browns would pay had been an obstacle to earlier discussions. Cleveland will pay $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary and the Panthers will pay him about $5 million with Mayfield agreeing to a pay cut to help facilitate the deal

Mayfield will become the likely starter in Carolina and that means he’ll be in line to face the Browns in Week 1. It remains to be seen if Watson will be available for that game and we know Mayfield won’t be an option to take his place.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Browns agree to trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers

  3. How long before Pete Carroll acquired former USC QB Sam Darnold?!?!??

    If baker fetched a 5th in 2024, darnold will get a 6th

  5. who would have EVER thought we would be circling Browns Panthers on their calendar as the must watch week 1 game?! lol

  6. I like this deal for Carolina.

    Now hoping that Watson gets suspended for the season leaving Cleveland out in the cold, lol.

  11. Say what you will about Baker Mayfield, but he’s significantly better than Sam Darnold. Baker can actually win games and throw more TDs than INTs in a season.

  14. So the Browns are paying $56M for quarterbacks right now ($46 for DW + $10 for Baker)… and still need a quarterback to start the season.

  15. Me thinks Cleveland will live to regret this decision; with nobody behind Watson.

  17. He’s free at least from that dysfunctional Cleveland Browns organization. Now let’s hope that the judge gives Watson an indefinite suspension

  19. Dear Brownies,

    Thanks for not thinking Josh Allen was not good enough.

    Bills Mafia

  21. jackhoffman says:
    July 6, 2022 at 1:48 pm
    What an awful deal for Carolina. Baker ain’t it.

    —-
    Baker >>>>>> Darnold

  23. Aside from the three Browns fans that like to come here and trash Baker, this is a rare good move by Carolina. Baker has done what Darnold hasn’t and been to the playoffs. He can play. Look forward to see how this works out.

  26. The Cleveland Clowns may never win another game, but at least they’re entertaining.

  27. The Browns must have knowledge that Watson will not be suspended to make such a move, or maybe they’re just the Browns….

  28. A cheap upgrade for Carolina. Baker just needs to learn how to not alienate his teammates in the locker room. My question is does this signal the Brown’s or Watson think the punishment coming is less than a full season an they can weather 8 games.

  31. Pretty low risk move for Carolina. Pretty low reward move for the Browns.

  32. So the panthers traded a 5th rounder for a starting qb, who they will only pay $5 million to? Does he also get to move into Bank of America Stadium, or does he have to find his own place to live?

    In either case – great trade for Carolina.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.