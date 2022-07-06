Browns agree to trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has been linked to the Panthers ever since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and a deal sending the quarterback to Carolina is finally in place.

NFL Media reports that the Panthers will send a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Mayfield. The pick can convert to a fourth-rounder based on playing time and the trade won’t become official until Mayfield takes a physical in Carolina.

There was also some contractual wrangling involved in getting the deal done. Mayfield was set to make $18.8 million this season and questions about how much the Browns would pay had been an obstacle to earlier discussions. Cleveland will pay $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary and the Panthers will pay him about $5 million with Mayfield agreeing to a pay cut to help facilitate the deal

Mayfield will become the likely starter in Carolina and that means he’ll be in line to face the Browns in Week 1. It remains to be seen if Watson will be available for that game and we know Mayfield won’t be an option to take his place.