Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million, he agrees to restructure contract with Panthers

New Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will still be getting paid by the Browns this season. In fact, he’ll get more from the Browns than he will from the Panthers.

Mayfield, who previously had a guaranteed $18.86 million due to him from the Browns this season, has instead agreed to a re-worked contract that reduces that number for Cleveland.

Now the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million, the Panthers will pay him about $5 million, and he will agree to restructure his contract so he doesn’t get the remaining money as guaranteed salary, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Mayfield can still make the full $18.86 million if he hits certain incentives, according to the report.

Mayfield will now count $10.5 million against the Browns’ salary cap this season, with the remainder counting against the Panthers’ cap.