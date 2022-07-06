Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million, he agrees to restructure contract with Panthers

July 6, 2022
New Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will still be getting paid by the Browns this season. In fact, he’ll get more from the Browns than he will from the Panthers.

Mayfield, who previously had a guaranteed $18.86 million due to him from the Browns this season, has instead agreed to a re-worked contract that reduces that number for Cleveland.

Now the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million, the Panthers will pay him about $5 million, and he will agree to restructure his contract so he doesn’t get the remaining money as guaranteed salary, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Mayfield can still make the full $18.86 million if he hits certain incentives, according to the report.

Mayfield will now count $10.5 million against the Browns’ salary cap this season, with the remainder counting against the Panthers’ cap.

  2. It’s hilarious how badly the Brown Browned this up. How little they got for Mayfield while paying over half his salary is just the cherry on top of how much they gave up for a serial sexual assaulter . Complete disaster for them.

  3. What a disaster of an organization the Browns are. Really hope Watson is suspended at least one full season if not more. Unfortunately talent always gets second, third, and thirtieth chances, even when it’s not deserved.

  5. The fan bases of 31 other teams are all in agreement about one thing, “at least we’re not the Browns.”

  6. So, they’re going to be paying two QBs the first game. And neither of them will be playing for them. And one of them will be playing against them…
    The ‘Factory’ has never endured this much sadness…

  7. So the Browns held off this entire time just to save $8 million? Are you kidding me?!!

  9. How can you be so smart that you own an NFL team and so stupid at the sametime? Obviously I’m doing it wrong, I must be a complete box a rocks.

  10. Our long national nightmare is over. And what a lame ending. All over $3 Mln and a draft pick that may never seen any playing time.

  11. State income taxes in NC are higher than Ohio (which surprised me – I had to look it up) so Mayfield will want to ensure that this incentives are easy to hit. Then again, perhaps he can live rent-free in Carolina’s stadium…

  12. Good to see this transaction finally completed – will be interesting to see how Baker performs this year when he’s healthy. Plus – the Browns open the season at Carolina – no one could write a better script than this.

  13. Its about time and I feel good about this trade. Mayfield needs to develop into a star player and bust Sam Darnold needs to move on.

