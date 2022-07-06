Falcons sign Eddie Goldman

Getty Images

Atlanta has added some depth to its defensive line.

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal.

The Bears released Goldman in March after seven years with the franchise. He appeared in 81 games with 73 starts, opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Returning to the team in 2021, Goldman played 14 games with 10 starts. He recorded a half-sack, 22 total tackles, and one tackle for loss.

Overall, he’s recorded 13.0 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback hits in his career.

Goldman is the second former Chicago player the Falcons have added at defensive line this offseason, having also signed Vincent Taylor in April.