Justin Herbert: Big for us to keep Mike Williams

The big news on the defensive side of the ball for the Chargers this offseason concerned players leaving other teams to come to Los Angeles, but that wasn’t the case on offense.

Wide receiver Mike Williams has played his whole career for the Chargers and the team moved to re-sign him ahead of the start of free agency in March. He is coming off career highs in catches and receiving yards during the 2021 season, so it doesn’t come as a great surprise to hear quarterback Justin Herbert calling the move a big plus for the team.

“Mike Williams has been huge,” Herbert said, via Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com. “He’s one of those guys that if you need a conversion on third down — he’s going to be open. As special and as talented as he is as an athlete, he’s an even better teammate. For us to keep him around, I thought that was big for this franchise because he’s such a big part of our offense. Without him, we’re not the same team. It was really good to keep him.”

The Chargers offense was one of the most potent units in the league last season. Re-signing Williams is a bid to keep things strong on that side of the ball while the other moves are designed to give the team a defense that can make a few more leads stand up this time around.