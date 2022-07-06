Panthers see betting odds improve with acquisition of Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

The Panthers have experienced a bump in betting odds after adding quarterback Baker Mayfield to the roster.

Via PointsBet, the Panthers have seen their odds to win the NFC South move from +1200 to +1000. Their chances to win the Super Bowl also have shifted from +12500 to +1000.

Carolina’s odds to win the NFC, however, haven’t changed. They’re still at +5000.

Mayfield definitely constitutes an upgrade over Sam Darnold. The challenge becomes getting Mayfield ready to go, starting with a Week One visit from Mayfield’s former team, the Browns.

The NFC is generally wide open, with a small handful of elite teams and, basically, everyone else. Mayfield’s presence could be enough to make a big difference, if he stays healthy. It would help if running back Christian McCaffrey stays healthy, too.