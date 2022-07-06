Raiders to announce new team president Thursday

USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders haven’t had a team president since firing Dan Ventrelle in May. They now have a new one.

The name remains unknown . . . for now.

The Raiders, though, will announce the hire Thursday with owner Mark Davis introducing the team’s new president at a 1 p.m. PT news conference at Allegiant Stadium, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Whoever it is will become the third team president in less than a year.

Marc Badain, who had been with the organization for 30 years, surprised many with his abrupt resignation last July 19. Ventrelle replaced him.

Ventrelle, who worked for the team for nearly 18 years, later claimed he was fired after sharing concerns raised by employees who had complained about the behavior of Davis in the workplace.