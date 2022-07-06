Robbie Anderson: I don’t have an issue with Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s pre-draft assessment of quarterback Baker Mayfield popped up again on Wednesday because Mayfield is joining the team after a trade with the Browns and wide receiver Robbie Anderson is also revisiting some of his past words as a result of the deal.

Anderson responded to a social media post in April discussing a potential Mayfield trade by writing “Nooooo.” Anderson later said that he was “thinking out loud” and referenced Sam Darnold by saying he was “just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback.”

There’s now a good chance Mayfield is going to be Anderson’s quarterback and he went on Twitter after the trade in an attempt to squelch any chatter that he might be unhappy about the development.

“I don’t have an issue with Baker stop tryna paint that narrative,” Anderson wrote.

The Panthers would like it if Wednesday’s trade starts a narrative that features winning records and a redemptive trip to the playoffs with Mayfield running the offense. Should that happen, Anderson’s initial response to the idea of joining forces with Mayfield will be a tiny footnote on the season.