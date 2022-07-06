Terry McLaurin: Carson Wentz doesn’t get enough credit for his toughness in the pocket

Getty Images

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin has played with several different quarterbacks since entering the league in 2019.

But now Washington has Carson Wentz. And though the signal-caller’s last two seasons have ended poorly with the Eagles and Colts, the Commanders have been optimistic about Wentz being back in the NFC East.

McLaurin said at the start of his Wednesday press conference that he was about to catch a flight to go throw with Wentz. The pair didn’t really get practice time together during the offseason program, as McLaurin stayed away from the team facility after the draft while contract talks were ongoing. But Wentz continued to check in on McLaurin, and the two have forged a bond off the field.

“One thing I think that’s stuck out about Carson, is just, he’s a very personable guy,” McLaurin said. “He’s somebody that, we’ve connected on a very personal level since he’s gotten here. And even throughout the process, he was reaching out to me, checking in on me. I was asking how practice was going and things like that. And that’s why I can’t wait to get out there and start throwing with him, because now we get to put the football together and we get to start to form that connection on the field. But personally, I’m really excited to see what he does.”

McLaurin added that he remembered playing the Eagles during his rookie year and being enamored by Wentz’s ability to throw the deep ball.

“And his toughness in the pocket, I don’t think a lot of people give him enough credit — he stands back there until the last moment, which really helps receivers get that extra separation or that time to finish their routes off,” McLaurin said. “A guy who’s back there and confident, as a receiver, and as a receiver group, I think we’re going to try to have a collective group by committee and help him out to be the best that he can.”

McLaurin noted that he’s been able to learn things from all the quarterbacks he’s played with. But he’s looking forward to making Wentz look as good as possible.

Through three seasons, McLaurin has 222 receptions for 3,090 yards with 16 touchdowns. in 2022, he caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards with five TDs in 17 games.