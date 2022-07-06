Terry McLaurin: I’m really excited about what’s to come

Getty Images

Washington’s Terry McLaurin was able to cash in with a three-year extension that will reportedly pay him around $71 million, officially signing the deal on Tuesday.

Throughout the process, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had expressed confidence that the team and player would be able to agree to a new contract — unlike some of the teams around the league that have traded wideouts this offseason. Rivera went as far as saying, “We’re not trading Terry,” in mid-June.

McLaurin also believed a deal would get done.

“I felt confident, honestly,” McLaurin said on Wednesday. “Talking to my agent, to the conversations I’ve had with coach Rivera. It was very evident that they wanted me to be here and I wanted to be here.

“Obviously, this is a business. I’ve understood that since I got here. And that’s the tough part about it sometimes, is when now the business gets in the way of certain things. But at the end of the day, we got a deal done that worked for both sides. And I’m happy for the other guys in my peer group that are able to get what they deserve as well. But it was just about trying to come to an agreement that was best for myself and this organization. And I felt like we did that. So I’m just really excited about what’s to come.”

And part of why McLaurin wanted to stay in the first place is what he believes Rivera and the front office are building within the football side of the organization.

“I feel like to coach Rivera’s credit and the staff here that we have a really unselfish group of guys in that locker room. We have a lot of guys who are competitive and hungry. And they want to see Washington be back on top,” McLaurin said. “We all know where we want to head to. And I think we’re all on the same page with that. But we also understand that it’s going to take the work and dedication from everybody involved to get there.

“I want to be a part of that. It’s a place where I was drafted to. A place where the fans show me so much love and appreciation and are so passionate about just this fan base and this organization and the history of it — something I wanted to be a part of, especially with where we’re at now and where I feel like we’re heading.”