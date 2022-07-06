Video shows Jameis Winston throwing without a brace on left knee

USA TODAY Sports

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston‘s recovery from last year’s torn ACL has gone well enough that he was on the field during OTAs this spring and the knee is feeling well enough that Winston was going without some protective equipment in a recent workout.

Winston posted a video to Instagram that shows him doing throwing drills without a brace on his left knee.

Winston wore the brace throughout OTAs and minicamp while indicating that the plan is for him to wear it throughout the 2022 season. That plan may remain in place with the break from the brace for that throwing session simply being a sign that his knee continues to feel well ahead of the start of training camp.

That would likely mean that Winston is on course to start the season opener against the Falcons on September 11 regardless of what he might be wearing on his knee when that moment arrives