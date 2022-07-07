Baker Mayfield in Charlotte to take Panthers physical

Getty Images

Wednesday’s agreement on a trade sending quarterback Baker Mayfield from the Browns to the Panthers was announced by both teams, but the deal won’t be official until Mayfield passes a physical with his new team.

That’s a bit closer to happening on Thursday afternoon. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Mayfield has arrived in Charlotte to take that physical.

Mayfield had left shoulder surgery in January, but word at the time was that he’d be ready for training camp and the Panthers are presumably comfortable with what they know about his health at this point.

While Jimmy Garoppolo‘s shoulder surgery has been an obstacle to any 49ers attempt to trade him, the hold up for a Mayfield deal was the amount of his $18.8 million salary the Browns would pick up for the 2022 season. They will pay $10.5 million with the Panthers on the hook for about $5 million and Mayfield agreeing to a pay cut for the rest, although he can earn the money back through incentives.