Baker Mayfield passes physical, becomes a Panther

The first pick in the 2018 draft is officially a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that quarterback Baker Mayfield has passed his entry physical. That makes the trade from the Browns official.

Mayfield had surgery in January to repair an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. The injury happened in Week Two. Passing the physical suggests that he’ll be good to go from the outset of training camp.

Person adds that Mayfield’s revised contract should be finalized next week. The Browns reportedly will pay $10.5 million of his $18.8 million salary for 2022. The Panthers will pay roughly $5 million. Mayfield will eat the rest, with the ability to earn it back via incentives.

Mayfield reportedly will compete with Sam Darnold, given that the Panthers reportedly have no intention to trade Darnold. Of course, we’ve learned over the years what “no intention” often can mean.