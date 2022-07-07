Bears’ David Moore arrested on drug and weapon charges

Getty Images

For the third time in less than three months, a recent addition to the Bears’ roster has been arrested.

This time it’s wide receiver David Moore, who was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, on drug and weapon charges on Monday, according to KXII.

Moore was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

A 2017 seventh-round pick of the Seahawks, Moore spent four seasons in Seattle before hitting free agency in 2021 and spending brief times with the Panthers, Raiders, Broncos and Packers last year. He signed with the Bears in April.

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving on a suspended license on April 24, and Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge on June 23. Pringle, Adams and Moore are both new additions from new Bears G.M. Ryan Poles.