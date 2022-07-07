Brett Favre would consider broadcasting career, if he gets a “great deal”

Getty Images

Brett Favre likes easy money. And with the networks paying out plenty of cash for big-name former players, why shouldn’t Favre get in on the action?

It’s no surprise, then, that the 52-year-old Hall of Famer told TMZ.com that he’s open to a broadcasting career, more than a decade after his paying career ended.

“I would consider it,” Favre said. He add that it would have to be a “great deal” (but perhaps not as great as a government no-show gig) involving Monday night or Thursday night games.

Favre actually had a short-lived gig as a college football analyst, drawing bad reviews for working a game between Southern Mississippi and Rice in 2011. In 2018, he reportedly bombed an audition for Monday Night Football. Favre, however, disputed that characterization.