Brett Favre would consider broadcasting career, if he gets a “great deal”

Posted by Mike Florio on July 7, 2022, 2:58 AM EDT
SiriusXM's Town Hall With Brett Favre, From Pro Football Hall Of Fame In Canton, OH, Hosted By Steve Mariucci
Getty Images

Brett Favre likes easy money. And with the networks paying out plenty of cash for big-name former players, why shouldn’t Favre get in on the action?

It’s no surprise, then, that the 52-year-old Hall of Famer told TMZ.com that he’s open to a broadcasting career, more than a decade after his paying career ended.

I would consider it,” Favre said. He add that it would have to be a “great deal” (but perhaps not as great as a government no-show gig) involving Monday night or Thursday night games.

Favre actually had a short-lived gig as a college football analyst, drawing bad reviews for working a game between Southern Mississippi and Rice in 2011. In 2018, he reportedly bombed an audition for Monday Night Football. Favre, however, disputed that characterization.

