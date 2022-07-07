Daniel Snyder offers to testify to House Committee via video this month

Getty Images

Commanders owner Dan Snyder realizes he can float, but he cannot hide.

With the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform trying to subpoena Snyder to testify at a deposition and with Snyder claiming he’s not refusing to testify while also refusing to accept the subpoena (and possibly being unservable if he’s on his superyacht in international waters), Snyder’s lawyer has submitted a letter to the Committee offering to make him available for video testimony this month.

Via John Keim and Tisha Thompson of ESPN.com, attorney Karen Patton Seymour has sent a letter to the Committee listing possible dates. She has not yet received a response.

Seymour said that Snyder will be in Israel for “much of July” and “into August,” in observance of the one-year anniversary of his mother’s passing. Per the report, Seymour would travel to Israel to accompany Snyder during the deposition.

The House is in session through the end of the month, and then it’s off in August. If the Republicans re-take the House in November, all efforts to investigate the team and Snyder will end by January 2023.