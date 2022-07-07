Daniel Snyder offers to testify to House Committee via video this month

Posted by Mike Florio on July 7, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT
House Hearing Examines NFL's Handling Of Washington Commanders' Workplace Misconduct
Getty Images

Commanders owner Dan Snyder realizes he can float, but he cannot hide.

With the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform trying to subpoena Snyder to testify at a deposition and with Snyder claiming he’s not refusing to testify while also refusing to accept the subpoena (and possibly being unservable if he’s on his superyacht in international waters), Snyder’s lawyer has submitted a letter to the Committee offering to make him available for video testimony this month.

Via John Keim and Tisha Thompson of ESPN.com, attorney Karen Patton Seymour has sent a letter to the Committee listing possible dates. She has not yet received a response.

Seymour said that Snyder will be in Israel for “much of July” and “into August,” in observance of the one-year anniversary of his mother’s passing. Per the report, Seymour would travel to Israel to accompany Snyder during the deposition.

The House is in session through the end of the month, and then it’s off in August. If the Republicans re-take the House in November, all efforts to investigate the team and Snyder will end by January 2023.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Daniel Snyder offers to testify to House Committee via video this month

  1. Just wait until down the road when Synder claims none of his testimony can be used against him nor the NFL because he was in international waters when he testified.

  3. So, the committee will probably get him in a Zoom video conference, where he can’t figure out how to turn on his microphone or camera.

  4. I wonder how many times his internet connection will freeze up or cut out.

  7. He’ll have a multil-million dollar team of lawyers and PR experts either in his earpiece or standing there with cue cards/teleprompter behind the camera.

  8. He will plead the fifth every question. Pull the anti-trust cushion the NFL has been granted opening the door for the NFLPA to file suit until Danny Boy answers every single question properly and without legal direction. The minute the anti-trust protection is pulled because of Snyder the other owners will punt him to the curb.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.