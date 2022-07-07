James Caan, who played Brian Piccolo in Brian’s Song, dies at 82

Posted by Mike Florio on July 7, 2022, 1:37 PM EDT
JAMES CAAN
Getty Images

Actor James Caan, whose early-career role includes playing Bears running back Brian Piccolo in Brian’s Song, has died. He was 82.

Caan is best known for playing Santino “Sonny” Corleone in The Godfather. For football fans, however, he’ll always be Brian Piccolo. The close friend of Hall of Famer Gale Sayers, Piccolo died of cancer at 26 in 1970.

Caan also starred in Rollerball, a film in which the dominant worldwide sport is a violent, bloody combination of roller derby and hand-to-hand battlefield combat.

The younger folks in the audience will recognize Caan as the biological father of Will Ferrell in Elf, and as Coach Sam Winters in The Program.

Caan received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor award based on his role in The Godfather, and an Emmy nomination for best lead actor in a movie or miniseries for Brian’s Song.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “James Caan, who played Brian Piccolo in Brian’s Song, dies at 82

  1. Sad news that was a fantastic movie he was a great actor and this is one of the top three sports movies of all time .

  4. Sorry to hear the news. He also starred in the 1981 film “Thief” with Jim Belushi, Tuesday Weld, and Willie Nelson.

  6. Always effortlessly commanded the screen. My favorite was “Thief,” where he sacrificed everything to remain independent. Unforgettable.

  9. “I love Brian Piccolo, and I’d like all of you to love him too. Tonight, when you hit your knees, please ask God to love him.”

  10. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    July 7, 2022 at 1:50 pm
    Brian’s song was great, emotion football film.

    ________________________________________

    That movie still makes me cry to this day. James Caan had a great body of work. Rest in peace.

  11. Looking at himself being hung in effigy after a loss in the Program – “Hmm looks like I’ve lost some weight.” RIP Mr Caan

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.