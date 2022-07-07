Pro Football Hall of Fame announces semifinalists for coach, contributor, seniors

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the semifinalist list for the seniors and coaches/contributors’ categories for the Class of 2023.

There are 25 senior candidates and 29 coaches/contributors.

The Hall’s 12-person seniors committee trimmed a list of eligible nominees to 25 semifinalists. The remaining candidates are: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Mark Clayton, Roger Craig, LaVern Dilweg, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billie “White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Everson Walls.

To be eligible for election as a senior candidate, the player must have played his final game in professional football no later than the 1996 season.

The Hall’s 12-person coach/contributor committee reduced the list of nominated candidates to 29 semifinalists. The remaining candidates are: K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Don Coryell, Otho Davis, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Clint Murchison Jr., Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Lee Remmel, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Amy Trask, Jim Tunney, Jack Vainisi, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

The respective selection committees now will narrow the lists to 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors, who advance to the final stage of nomination. The Hall will announce the results of those reduction votes July 27.

The seniors committee will meet virtually Aug. 16 to select up to three seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2023. Expansion of the seniors pool for election to the Hall was approved earlier this year for the Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Members of the coach/contributor committee will meet virtually Aug. 23 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2023.