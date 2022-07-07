Raiders hiring Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president

Getty Images

Earlier this week, word emerged that the Raiders would be announcing a new team president.

Now we know who it is.

Las Vegas will name Sandra Douglass Morgan its new president, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. She is the first Black woman to be named a team president in the NFL.

Morgan is the former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman, having held the position from 2019-2021. She was the first Black woman to serve in that role.

Akers reports that Morgan’s hiring was announced to Raiders employees via a letter on Thursday.

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan said in it. “I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks.”

Morgan is now the third Raiders team president in less than a year. Marc Badain had been with the organization for 30 years abruptly resigned last year on July 19. Dan Ventrelle replaced Badain and held the position until he was fired in May.

Ventrelle later claimed he was dismissed after sharing concerns raised by employees who had complained about the behavior of owner Mark Davis in the workplace.

“Let me be clear — I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” Morgan said in her letter. “I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”

The Raiders are expected to introduce Morgan at a 1 p.m. PT news conference on Thursday.