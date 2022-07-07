Raiders hiring Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 7, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT
Clark County, Nevada Hosts Policing And Race Summit Moderated by T.I.
Getty Images

Earlier this week, word emerged that the Raiders would be announcing a new team president.

Now we know who it is.

Las Vegas will name Sandra Douglass Morgan its new president, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. She is the first Black woman to be named a team president in the NFL.

Morgan is the former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman, having held the position from 2019-2021. She was the first Black woman to serve in that role.

Akers reports that Morgan’s hiring was announced to Raiders employees via a letter on Thursday.

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan said in it. “I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks.”

Morgan is now the third Raiders team president in less than a year. Marc Badain had been with the organization for 30 years abruptly resigned last year on July 19. Dan Ventrelle replaced Badain and held the position until he was fired in May.

Ventrelle later claimed he was dismissed after sharing concerns raised by employees who had complained about the behavior of owner Mark Davis in the workplace.

“Let me be clear — I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” Morgan said in her letter. “I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”

The Raiders are expected to introduce Morgan at a 1 p.m. PT news conference on Thursday.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Raiders hiring Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president

  1. The Raiders organization has an excellent history of minority/female hiring. Hopefully Mark’s despicable behavior does not tarnish that history.

  2. Congratulations, once again, to the Raiders for being trailblazers in breaking through social and cultural conditioning. Raiders were the first to hire a Hispanic head coach, African American head-coach, female executive, and now, African American female PRESIDENT. For an NFL team once considered behind-the-times in how the run an organization, they are now working in a state of the art facility, state of the art stadium, and now Sandra Douglas Morgan is ready to clean out the boys club and bring the Raiders up to date as one of the leading organizations in the NFL.

  3. This hiring would’ve made Al Davis proud. Another first of it’s kind in the NFL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.