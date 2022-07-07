Ravens, Justin Houston agree to one-year deal

Getty Images

When the Ravens placed an unrestricted free agent tender on outside linebacker Justin Houston in May, it practically ensured he would be back for another season. But now there’s no doubt.

Houston and the Ravens agreed to a one-year contract today, the team announced.

It’s unclear whether it’s just the standard one-year, $2,282,500 contract that Houston was entitled to as part of his unrestricted free agent tender, or whether he got something extra, but he will be a Raven this season.

The 33-year-old Houston signed a one-year contract with the Ravens last year and started 15 games. He’s not the same player he was early in his career with the Chiefs (he was a first-team All-Pro and led the NFL in sacks in 2014), but he remains a valuable member of the Ravens’ defense, and he will continue to be in 2022.