Ryan Tannehill: Rookie WR Kyle Philips is “definitely a great route runner”

The Titans have remade the top of their receiving corps for 2022, replacing A.J. Brown and Julio Jones with Robert Woods and Treylon Burks.

But under the radar, the club’s depth may have also improved for the coming season.

Aside from Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — who was second on the team last year with 38 catches, 476 yards, and four touchdowns — the team drafted Kyle Philips out of UCLA in the fifth round this year. He’s already made a positive impression on quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“Kyle’s definitely a great route runner,” Tannehill said during the offseason program, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “He’s got some quickness, some agility, [and I’m] getting to learn his craft as he learns our offense and sees where he fits in.

“But definitely he’s flashed for me a few times and [I’ve] seen some good things. So, I’ll definitely keep the pressure on him as he learns what we’re doing, and I think if he does that, he’ll continue to make plays.”

Philips had 163 receptions for 1,821 yards with 17 touchdowns in four years with UCLA, including 59 catches for 739 yards with 10 TDs last season. He also contributed as a punt returner, averaging 19.3 yards on 26 returns with a pair of touchdowns in his four seasons.

Philips said he’s trying to earn a spot on the team by doing whatever he can. But he appears to take pride in his ability as a pass-catcher.

“I know I have to prove I can win at the receiver position, whether that is blocking, winning at routes, contested balls,” Philips said. “I just have to consistently win.

“I think most people underestimate me a little bit because of my size in regards to blocking. … I just try to do what I do, and just play ball.”