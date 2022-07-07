Stefon Diggs on playing with Trevon Diggs: Maybe in the next lifetime or something

Getty Images

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed a four-year contract extension this offseason that increased the likelihood that he will spend the rest of his playing days in Buffalo, but it also lessened the chance that he’ll get to realize another of his football dreams.

Diggs has never played on the same team as his brother Trevon, who is heading into his third season as a cornerback for the Cowboys. The younger Diggs intercepted 11 passes for Dallas last season and his big brother said that he doesn’t think the Cowboys will be letting him go anytime soon.

As a result, the wideout has put hopes of wearing the same uniform as his brother on ice.

“I was like, yeah, that’s out of reach now,” Stefon Diggs said, via Alex Prewitt of SI.com. “Maybe in the next lifetime or something. I want to finish with the Bills, and I’m pretty sure he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Trevon Diggs told Prewitt that he still thinks teaming up could happed eventually, but, for now, it looks like the 2023 meeting between the Bills and Cowboys in Buffalo looks like their best chance of playing on the same field.