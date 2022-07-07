Texans announce eight open training camp practice dates

Getty Images

The Texans announced their training camp practice schedule Thursday. They will have eight open practice sessions.

The open practices will be Friday, July 29; Saturday, July 30; Tuesday, August 2; Wednesday, August 3; Friday, August 5; Saturday, August 6; Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10. All practices will begin at approximately 8 a.m. CT.

The Texans practice at their team training facility by NRG Stadium.

“Every year, we look for ways to evolve the fan experience at training camp and this year is no different,” Texans president Greg Grissom said in a statement. “This is already one of the most exciting times of the year for our entire organization and even more so this season as we release new limited-edition gear and kick off the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year contest. Our fans are extremely important to us, and we’re thrilled to continue to give them exclusive access to our team as they prepare for the 2022 Season.”

Beginning Friday, fans have a chance to register to win free tickets to practices. General admission is not guaranteed, and ticket distribution will be based on each day’s availability. Season ticket members will receive an email with further details on their registration and additional benefits.