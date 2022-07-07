Von Miller: I would have taken less to go to Cowboys, but not that much less

Getty Images

After Randy Gregory backed out of an agreement with the Cowboys early in free agency, there was word that the NFC East team was doing due diligence on a pursuit of Von Miller to fill their need for a pass rusher.

That process led to an offer for Miller to return to his home state. Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com reports Miller was offered the same deal — five years, $70 million with two guaranteed years — that Gregory walked away from in Dallas.

Miller, who also had an offer with two guaranteed years from the Rams, told Pompei that he would have considered taking less in order to play for the Cowboys, but their bid wasn’t close enough to the one he accepted from the Bills. That offer was a six-year pact worth $120 million with $51.4 million guaranteed in the first three years.

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys,” Miller said. “I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”

Miller said recently that he plans to play out his entire six-year pact with the Bills. That may not happen, but getting through the third year that helped land him in Buffalo may be enough to spoil any hopes of spending time on the Cowboys roster before his career is over.