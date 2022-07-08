Bears say their focus is on a new stadium in the suburbs, not a roof on Soldier Field

July 8, 2022
Chicago officials are talking about putting a roof on Soldier Field in an effort to persuade the Bears not to move, but the Bears don’t sound interested.

The Bears, who have agreed to buy a stadium-sized piece of land in the suburb of Arlington Heights, released a statement saying the idea of a domed Soldier Field isn’t part of their focus.

“The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract,” the team said.

Chicago’s plans to renovate Soldier Field and the area around it are about a lot more than just the Bears, and the city would like to see Soldier Field get more use around the year, and not just during football season. It soon may not get any use from the Bears, who seem ready to leave the city.

  1. That’s ok. I’m sure the Chicago Fire will generate as much revenue as the Bears when the stadium becomes soccer only, right?

  2. If the Bears decide to relocate, I hope Chicago will step in and refuse to let them take the Chicago part of their name with them. “Arlington Bears” does not have the same zing and they would no longer be of Chicago..

  3. ……. If the Bears relocate, they will no longer be the Monster of the Midway. Maybe, instead, the Avengers of Arlington.

  4. Hint: No one wants to go to a Super Bowl in the Illinois suburbs. The suburbs blow.

    Absolutely ridiculous if that’s the obsessive and stupid goal here by the deadbeat McCaskeys.

    Just sell the team already. You are total failures.

    You literally have some of the best sightlines of any stadium in football and a classic on the lake location right downtown in one of America’s great party cities. Just fantastic.

    Why would you want to throw what away for Schaumburg or whatever other horrible sprawl situation in the burbs?

    I cannot imagine 75,000 people descending upon an already awful sprawl situation in the burbs. What a nightmare idea.

  5. The Bears are looking at their own stadium. They can gain significant revenue from concessions, parking, entertainment venues around the outside of the stadium that operate everyday,.. restaurants, sports bars, office buildings, maybe condos or apartments. There are so many ways to build revenue other than TV Revenue sharing. Soldier Field can’t give them that.

  6. I would hope their first area of focus is fixing the team because Da Bears need a lot of work after the Pace/Nagy debacle. After that, then yeah, Arlington.

