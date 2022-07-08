Drew Lock: Seattle’s offense will show off Noah Fant’s feel for football

Getty Images

Whether it’s Geno Smith or Drew Lock at quarterback, Seattle’s offense is going to look significantly different in 2022.

But one of the Seahawks’ key weapons is very familiar with Lock from their shared time with the Broncos.

Tight end Noah Fant was also a part of the Russell Wilson deal that sent the quarterback to Denver and he’s in a position to make an impact.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters during the team’s offseason program that Fant had “probably had one of, maybe the most spectacular camps of anybody.” And Lock said the tight end’s skill set might be better served by Seattle’s system.

“I think what’s cool for Noah in this offense is, I think you’re going to get to see a little bit more of just his feel for football in general,” Lock said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “His savviness, his whereabouts of bodies around him, how he feels defenses … I think we could have maybe pressed the field with him a little bit more in Denver, but he’s going to have the opportunity to do that here, and I know he’s pumped about it.”

Fant has flashed his potential since the Broncos selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft, but hasn’t quite become elite. Last year, he caught 68 passes for 670 yards with four touchdowns. That was close to his output from 2020, when he recorded 62 receptions for 673 yards with three TDs.