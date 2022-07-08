Former Oilers running back Ira Valentine dies at 59

Getty Images

Former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine died of a heart attack Wednesday night, Texas A&M announced.

Valentine was a four-year letterwinner under coach Jackie Sherrill, playing on the 1985 and 1986 SWC championship teams. He had 101 touches for 486 yards and six touchdowns during his career in College Station.

The Oilers made Valentine a 12th-round selection in 1987.

He played one season in the NFL, seeing action in seven games as a rookie. Valentine totaled seven touches for 20 yards and one punt return for 13 yards.

His memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association in Marshall, Texas.