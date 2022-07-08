Hawaii will be saying goodbye to Aloha Stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on July 8, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 31 Pro Bowl - NFC v AFC
Getty Images

Aloha Stadium, the site of 35 NFL Pro Bowls, will soon be saying goodbye.

Via KHON, Hawaii governor David Ige committed $400 million to the development of a new stadium to replace Aloha Stadium.

The current stadium is expected to be demolished in late 2023 or early 2024, with the new venue in place by the end of 2025.

The new stadium is expected to have seating in the range of 30,000 to 35,000.

The NFL last played the Pro Bowl in Hawaii in January 2016. There’s currently no talk of the Pro Bowl returning to Hawaii.

Sixteen different stadiums have hosted the game. The L.A. Coliseum has served as the site of the contest 22 times. Other than Camping World Stadium in Orlando (four) and Gilmore Stadium in L.A. (two), no other location has hosted the game more than once.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Hawaii will be saying goodbye to Aloha Stadium

  2. Pro Bowl game is a total waste of time, does not really do anything to hold the interest of the football fan. Time for it to go.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.