Roger Goodell: Sunday Ticket is heading for a streaming service, with decision coming later this year

Posted by Mike Florio on July 8, 2022, 10:38 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Getty Images

The Commissioner has confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in the NFL.

Appearing on CNBC, Roger Goodell said that Sunday Ticket will exit DirecTV after the 2022 season.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, Goodell said that Sunday Ticket will end up with a streaming service, and that a decision will be made this fall.

CNBC recently reported that Apple, Disney, and Amazon have made bids for the out-of-market viewing package, with the three corporate behemoths waiting for the NFL’s next move.

As also reported by CNBC, the contracts between the NFL and CBS/Fox prevent the DirecTV successor from significantly slashing the $300 per year price for the package. This protects the companies that have paid big money for the ability to put games on the local affiliates available in a given area.

It also does no favors for fans/consumers who want to watch the games they choose to watch. At this point, however, most fans/consumers would gladly pay the price to get an effective and reliable Internet-based option for watching the games that aren’t being televised in the areas where they live.

For all the advances the league has made in recent years, Sunday Ticket continues to lag. As of next year, that apparently will end.

As long as you have effective and reliable high-speed Internet service. If you don’t, I’m sorry but I’m afraid you can’t come along for the ride.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Roger Goodell: Sunday Ticket is heading for a streaming service, with decision coming later this year

  1. Has the NFL ever done any favors for fans/consumers? This is one of the greediest corporations on the planet….why wouldn’t they make us buy 12 football games a week just to watch the one we want?

  2. I had Sunday Ticket for years. I cut the cord as their prices kept going up and up.

  3. Been with Sunday Ticket since ’98. Can’t wait to unload Directv!! 300 channels, 20 of which I actually use.

  4. Even though Sunday Ticket leaving Direct TV is good news, I really wish it would go to an a la carte format. Being able to get just the games of a favorite team, or just certain games in general seems like it would sell more than being forced to pay $300 for every game. Unless you own a bar with multiple TVs how many people are able to watch every game every week? Guess I’ll be sticking to NFL Redzone unless they find a way to make Sunday Ticket more user friendly.

  5. Good. Anything’s better than crappy dinosaur DirecTV. Put it this way, if it’s on Prime they’ll have millions more buyers than they ever did with DirecTV.

  6. That explanation makes no sense.
    The local games are blacked out on Sunday ticket anyway so that protects the local markets.
    This isn’t about protecting the local markets its about protecting the nfl and its right to gouge the consumer.
    The nfl knows that fans are conditioned to pay 300 bucks for a product that is already broadcast to all the local markets for free and they don’t want fans getting used to paying less for anything, it’s just greed plain and simple.

  7. I will then exit Direct TV. But let’s remember how streaming services will effect many including me. As stated you need a reliable internet provider which I don’t have. We routinely loose streaming services now.

  8. This means that every sports bar in America will dump DirecTV, and install whichever streaming service gets the contract.

  9. Years ago when I was a Direct TV subscriber in No. Virginia I can remember Sunday Ticket “sometimes” allowing you to purchase a single game! I bought Raven’s away games (I had season tickets at the time) that weren’t shown because I was in the Redskins! (or whatever they’re called now) market. Wasn’t allowed during a Skin’s home game, but otherwise they did it. Wasn’t cheap, but wasn’t total nuts either. My guess is the NFL won’t be as generous though!

  10. I paid for Sunday Ticket for years, but cutting DirecTV forced me to cut Sunday Ticket with it. Guess what, NFL? I don’t miss access to your diminishing product. I’ve cut out Sunday Ticket and reduced my fantasy leagues from three to just one. As I get older (wiser?) I find that I deeply dislike the league, the owners, and many of its entitled players. I know, I know…I’m still “supporting” the league, but I’m spending far less money and time consuming the NFL product than I was just 3 years ago.

  11. As long as fans willingly pay the exorbitent prices to keep millionaires (players) and billionaires (owners) pockets overflowing with their hard earned $$$$, don’t expect them to care about the fans.

  13. I just want Packer games.

    Offer me that and you can have my money again.

  14. When we got rid of DirecTV a couple of years ago, I switched to using NFL Game Pass to watch out-of-market games. The plus was it was “only” $100. The minus was that you couldn’t watch an out-of-market game until just after it ended.

    Apparently there are changes coming to Game Pass, such as the ability to pay per month–though of course whether that’s a plus will depend on what they charge. I assume they will still require you to wait until the game is over to watch. It’s worth noting that if you’re not a US resident, Game Pass allows you to watch any game you want, live. They got more sophisticated with their coding, because a simple VPN switch to another country didn’t allow me to watch games live.

  15. I have never had sunday ticket. I just go to the local BW3 and watch all the games I want while not having to cook. Also, you meet some really good people with knowledge of the game and interesting backgrounds.

  16. The NFL motto: “You can lead a horse to water, and you CAN MAKE him drink!”

  17. Direct TV, dropped me, after a wind storm blew my dish sideways…best thing that ever happened. Now, I watch my game for free on the national feed, or go to B dubs.

  18. Been waiting for years for someone other than DirecTv to get the package. Now the only option is streaming? Not sure this is an upgrade. I have one internet option in my area, and it isnt great.

  20. I had ST for many years too, and hated the cost and the “free for new DT customers” thing. I would call each year and threaten to leave DT if they didn’t comp me. (Usually worked)

    But I just don’t get people NOT understanding WHY the NFL does NOT allow you to just by “A-la-carte” (and trust me, I would want it too)

    It’s a business folks. And if it were a-la-carte then 99.99999% of consumers would purchase:
    Dallas Only
    New England Only
    Green Bay Only.

    And in recent years, maybe Chiefs, now Bills.

    There would be almost NOT market for any other team comparatively. And they would have to reasonably make the price about 1/32nd of the full Sunday Ticket to make sense, right? Won’t happen.

    Use your head. You blame the NFL for being “greedy” but they are the monster in sports because they KNOW how to market and make money.

  22. I have high speed internet but streaming has been less reliable than cable or DirecTV in my experience. It would allow me to get rid of the rest of my cable which I would probably do but I don’t think streaming in general is a better way to get the games onto my screen.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.