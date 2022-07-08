Stefon Diggs told his brother: NFL only has 7-8 “spicy receivers,” most are easy to check

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 8, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT
NFL Pro Bowl
Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs thinks he and his brother, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, are among the NFL’s elite players at their positions — and he thinks the truly elite are a pretty small group.

Stefon told Sports Illustrated that he always knew Trevon would have no trouble covering most NFL wide receivers, and that he doesn’t think most of them can really do everything a great receiver needs to do.

“I told Tre this a while ago: ‘Bro, 70% of [NFL] receivers are gonna be easy to check,” Stefon said. “There’s only like seven to eight spicy receivers who can catch, can create separation, can run fast, can stop. . . .’ ”

Stefon Diggs also said there are only three NFL corners as “the only ones that really follow” No. 1 receivers week in and week out: Xavien Howard, Marshon Lattimore and Trevon. Stefon thinks highly of himself, and his little brother.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Stefon Diggs told his brother: NFL only has 7-8 “spicy receivers,” most are easy to check

  1. I mean, he ain’t wrong though. His brother as much as I hate Dallas, could be a really elite corner.

  2. not in order: Kupp, Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Hopkins, AJ Brown, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill…#9 DK Metcalf

  3. This little Diggs Family arrogance and constantly seeking media attention, is going to blow up spectacularly.

    lol

  6. Trevon Diggs did have a passer rating of 55 when thrown at last season, which is definitely elite. And 11 INTS in a season is crazy. He has the flashy stats. But he won only by gambling, which is why he also gave up over 1000 yards, the most in the NFL since 2016 Vernon Hargreaves, at almost 17 YPC. He kept getting interceptions on lucky plays or because teams didn’t avoid him like they do other top CBs because if you got a completion it would be almost 20 yards on average. He was in the top 3 in targets in the NFL, because teams knew they could beat him and it was worth him getting the occasional INT. PFF ranked him the 45th CB because even with all the interceptions the value he provided to his team and the games wasn’t at the level of Xavien Howard, Lattimore, Ramsey, or even JC Jackson (who had 8 ints), all of whom gave up around 400 yards fewer than Diggs allowed, which is probably worth having a couple INTs fewer. Diggs is still an impressive second year player, but he’s overhyped at the moment, it depends on if he tightens the rest of his game up, or if teams figure his strategy out even more. He can’t pat himself on the back just yet. He’s something the NFL hasn’t really seen before, but even Kyle Arrington has had a 7 interception season.

  7. Jalen Ramsey with two sprained AC joints is still a better corner than Diggs.

  9. touchback6 says:
    July 8, 2022 at 5:50 pm
    This little Diggs Family arrogance and constantly seeking media attention, is going to blow up spectacularly.
    ——————-
    The only thing blowing up spectacularly is their bank accounts.

  11. I appreciate his confidence. I like players who can talk a big game but he’s got to keep proving it on the field.

  12. @Lisa_the_Greek-

    Deboo doesn’t consider himself a WR- he considers himself a playmaker- regardless of position. I think he’s right and can be more lethal with that mindset. Not many who can consider themselves a playmaker and actually play all over- out wide, slot, back- Cordelle Patterson and Deboo (not in order) are the only two I can think of and actually have to be planned for. Kupp can too, but I’ve never heard him say he’s a “playmaker not WR.”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.