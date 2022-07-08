Tony Buzbee: Deshaun Watson accuser whose son undermined her claims isn’t one of my clients

Posted by Mike Florio on July 8, 2022, 10:09 AM EDT
A recent report regarding one of the claims made against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson cast significant doubt as to that specific allegation, and it sparked speculation that it was the first clear piece of evidence suggesting that the many lawsuits filed against Watson are part of a conspiracy and/or shakedown. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 24 women who have sued Watson, has responded to the report.

Here’s the key text from a stream of Thursday tweets from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports: “I’m told there’s a recording of an interview with the adult son of 1 of 12 women the NFL interviewed in the Deshaun Watson case — stating his mom initially was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage, but later switched her account and tone after negative allegations surfaced about Watson. The son intimated his mother intended to reward his silence, per league source. There’s a feeling that the NFL was initially cagey about details they learned from the woman’s son — after only mentioning they interviewed him in their report. The son’s recording was later reviewed by Watson’s side revealing the aforementioned details — presumably illuminating why this particular accuser was not included with the 5 women the NFL ultimately focused on at the hearing.”

Buzbee says that this particular accuser isn’t one of his clients.

“It has been reported that twelve alleged victims spoke to the NFL,” Buzbee said in an email sent to PFT. “I have confirmed that ten of those women were my clients. None of my clients had a son questioned by the NFL. As I’ve said, there were several women who called my office wanting to sue Watson that I decided, based on my trial experience, not to represent. I know that at least one of those women, who I declined to represent, spoke to the NFL and also gave a statement to the police. I can only assume it was that woman who is the subject of the leak tweeted about by Ms. Anderson.”

It’s still unclear why the NFL didn’t speak to all of Buzbee’s clients, or how the NFL decided to whittle the 12 cases they investigated down to five that were presented at last week’s hearing. For now, the big takeaway is this — to the extent that some regarded Thursday’s report as the first tangible proof that the claims made by Buzbee’s clients are falling apart, the claim that was the subject of Thursday’s report wasn’t made by anyone he has agreed to represent. Indeed, it appears that Buzbee, after vetting her claims, decided not to proceed on her behalf.

9 responses to “Tony Buzbee: Deshaun Watson accuser whose son undermined her claims isn’t one of my clients

  1. I’m shocked that the NFL didn’t do a thorough investigation before deciding they want to impose (or not) discipline.

  2. It will be interesting to see what all the people who have been crushing Buzbee think about him declining cases. Despite what some believe, the huge majority of attorneys have the ethics to refuse to accept questionable claims.

  3. With this many massage therapists you would have to expect that at least a couple are going to be cash grabs but with this many accusers who don’t know each other you have to expect many are not.

  4. Does nobody think for them selves these days? After reading the comments from the previous article i was amazed at how many acted like it proved Watson innocent somehow and it proved they are all in it for a money grab. Don`t let the media decide what you believe. Just research things using some unbiased common sense and things are pretty obvious.
    Stop talking about Grand Jury`s and crimes. It`s past that point. DA`s don`t want to take on he said/she said cases because they have a win/lose record too and it effects their job and future job opportunity`s. He absolutely broke the NFL code of conduct clause. He absolutely tarnished the NFL`s image. That is all it`s about at this point unless they go to trial.

  5. Unfortunately for Watson, this only strengthens the credibility of the other cases against him. But this is now a PR war being raged by both sides for the suspension ruling. We’ll see what happens, but I think the NFL knows that way more details could come out and that’s why they are pushing for an indefinite suspension until all of this is resolved by settling out of court or by trial. The women that have suffered because of this are in danger of being overlooked.

  6. “He absolutely tarnished the NFL`s image. That is all it`s about at this point unless they go to trial.”

    I disagree. It’s about money. These folks aren’t suing for fun or a sense of duty. They are suing for an amount. $$$$. The NFL needs to protect its brand or it will lose money. The legal system is about right and wrong. The civil system is about money.

  8. The Civil System is also about right and wrong. The difference is that settlements are usually monetary.

  9. Buzbee only took on cases he felt he could get settled.

    The DA only pushes cases they feel they have a strong chance of winning.

    In any instance, no violence, no coercion, no force or any other illegal activity was found. Zero evidence of any law being broken.

