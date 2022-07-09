Browns reportedly viewed Baker Mayfield as “childish and immature”

Posted by Mike Florio on July 9, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT
The bridge between the Browns and Baker Mayfield became hopelessly obliterated when someone from the team told Chris Mortensen of ESPN that the team wanted an adult in the room at the position. It’s no surprise then that, with Mayfield now the Panthers’ problem, some more leaks are coming from Cleveland.

Jason Lloyd of TheAthletic.com recently wrote that the Browns “widely viewed [Mayfield] as childish and immature.”

Added Lloyd of Mayfield: “His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach.”

None of it is surprising, based on the things that played out in the public eye. Mayfield at times became surly during press conferences. After a 2021 win over the Lions, he refused to talk to reporters.

He had an apparent a beef with Odell Beckham Jr., one that resulted in most aligning behind OBJ. And Mayfield reportedly was miffed about a variety of things that happened last year, including the fact that the in-house radio show dared to criticize him.

That said, it feels at times as if the Browns didn’t properly respect Mayfield, especially since he did all he could to play last year after injuring his shoulder in Week Two. Then, after the season, the Browns made it known that Mayfield would still be the quarterback in 2022 — until they decided that they’d keep him only if they couldn’t find someone better.

It’s unclear who deserves the blame. Probably both sides. With the G.M. who drafted him and his original head coach long gone, it just got to the point where things didn’t work. It was time for everyone to move on.

Both sides can leak their versions of the events to reporters, and both sides likely will. The best news is that we’ll get to see Mayfield make his debut with the Panthers in Week One against the Browns, if he wins the starting job over Sam Darnold.

If Mayfield doesn’t, the Browns will have their vindication even if they lose the game.

  2. “We are beyond proud to finally have a real adult at the position. A real man who sought out inexperienced therapists to help milk his eel!”
    -Browns

  3. Mayfield probably is, his first thing to do in the NFL was to start making commercials. But the browns messed up by leaking insults in the first place, and then leaked nothing after that since they knew it would hurt trade value, now as soon as he’s traded they send out anonymous leaks to trash him. Maybe Mayfield is immature, but the real children here seem to be the browns (even ignoring the fact that their version of an adult is someone who abuses women)

  5. Good thing the Browns got rid of him I’m sure the next guy up will be far more mature…

  6. So the Browns have an “adult” QB now? What a bunch of crap coming out of Cleveland, why does anyone even support this team?

  8. And I thought fantasizing about sex with your massage therapist was childish.

  9. They get their vindication if he is not starting? More like they get a worse draft pick. This is nonsense lets play ball.

  10. Probably should have figured that out when he scouted him. I don’t remember his college career being especially mature either.

  11. What are the Browns trying to achieve by leaking this stuff? They look classless and petty.

  12. Classic Browns. Just wait until they see Mayfield flourish being away from that toxicity and realize that Watson is nothing more than a garbage time stat stuffing likely serial rapist who went 4-12 the last season he played.

  13. How was this not diagnosed when they drafted him? Why do I know this, but the Browns didn’t?

    He’s a less offensive Manziel.

    Face it, some franchises are just poorly run.

  14. While your calling Baker that be honest and add Fox’ Collin Cowherd who is also both immature and childish every day for a few years he takes pot shots at Mayfield it’s pathetic .

  15. Has anyone from the Browns organization heard Deshaun answer questions about his situation? He sounds almost Presidential…. although maybe that term doesn’t mean what it used to.

  16. The clowns running that organization have no grounds whatsoever to criticize anyone else’s psychological makeup after desperately throwing a quarter-billion dollars at a serial sex offender who hasn’t been any further into the playoffs than the guy they just let go.

    And the rest of the team doesn’t seem all that bright, either.

  18. How sickening of the Browns to release something like this. Have some class, be professionals. I have no respect for billion dollar organizations using the rumor mill to trash a former employee – especially when their own actions are the height of hypocrisy.

  19. After seemingly getting the Browns franchise on the right track, Berry and Stefanski have taken the operation completely off the rails again.

  21. Rooting for Baker to smoke the Browns week one, while Deshaun is sitting at home suspended.

  23. The Browns have zero credibility. They wouldn’t recognize an adult if it but then on the ass.

