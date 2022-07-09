Duane Brown is arrested on gun charges

Getty Images

Free-agent tackle Duane Brown, unsigned this year since his contract with the Seahawks expired, has a slightly more pressing matter than his next NFL destination.

TMZ reports that Brown was arrested at LAX airport on Saturday at roughly 2:00 p.m. local time. He allegedly tried to go through security with a gun in his luggage.

He’s charged with possession of a concealed firearm, and he’s currently being processed at a Los Angeles jail.

Brown, 36, spent nearly a decade with the Texans before being traded to the Seahawks during the 2017 season. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All Pro in 2012, and a second-team All Pro in 2011 and 2018.