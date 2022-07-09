Lamar Jackson says he’s gained muscle this offseason, and posts the proof

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t kidding when he said he added muscle this offseason.

During the Ravens’ mandatory minicamp, Jackson said that he’s typically been around 205 to 208 pounds during his NFL career, but he’s been hitting the weights this offseason and is now at 220 pounds.

“I just wanted to do it. See how I look, see how I feel, and I feel good,” Jackson said.

This week Jackson posted the proof on social media, with a picture of himself in a sleeveless shirt that has gone viral for its evidence that Jackson is hitting the weights hard. Even DK Metcalf asked Jackson if he could borrow a bicep.

Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban likes what he sees.

“Physically, he looks imposing,” Urban said. “This is a game built for big, strong, fast men. I think he’s checking three of those boxes right now.”