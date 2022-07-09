Lamar Jackson says the “I need $” image on his social-media pages isn’t a message to Ravens

Posted by Mike Florio on July 9, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Pro athletes often have no self-awareness. Or they maybe they’re just pretending to be oblivious.

Case in point: Lamar Jackson is perplexed by the fact that his decision to plaster the message “I need $” on his Twitter page and Instagram page has been interpreted by some as a message to the football team that has been trying to give him money for more than a year.

I don’t know why people are blowing it up,” Jackson told Safid Deen of USA Today during Jackson’s fourth annual Funday with LJ event. “I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that’s posted on social media and just blow it up, and try to think for you. I don’t take it too seriously. . . . They’re making it seem like I’m talking to the Ravens when I’m not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain’t about that though. I’m not putting my business life on social media. I won’t ever do that. I won’t put my personal life on social media. I’ll show stuff, but I won’t throw subliminal [messages] out. That’s not me.”

Jackson claims he saw the image in a movie, he thought it was funny, so he added it to his social-media pages. That’s fine, but he needs to realize that people are paying attention, and that people will reasonably react to his gestures. It’s hardly unreasonable for people to respond to Jackson’s “I need $” by wondering whether he’s letting the one entity currently in position to give him a bunch of money that he, well, needs it.

Pro athletes and celebrities crave attention. But most of them want it on their own terms. They want everyone to look at them, and then they want to be able to say, “What’s everybody looking at?”

That’s the best explanation for Jackson’s reaction to people reacting to things he says and does, whether it’s posting “I need $” or skipping offseason workouts with his teammates at a time when he’s supposedly determined to have the best season of his career. It’s impossible for someone of his profile to do something like that and spark no reaction. There’s simply no way he can be surprised by any of it.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Lamar Jackson says the “I need $” image on his social-media pages isn’t a message to Ravens

  2. If “I need money” is funny to him, he needs a new sense of humour. That’s what most non millionaires are saying in all seriousness every day

  3. Hmmmm. Putting his biz out there may actually be potentially less problematic for him than announcing to the world that he’s been watching “How High.”

  5. It’s from the movie How High a cult classic, he may have just came across it, being that the movie was made when he was a child.

  7. Most Americans are struggling to buy gas, heating oil and groceries and this guy is crying because he is not making enough millions to play a kid’s game. Thanks for keeping things in perspective Lamar.

  8. These are just young kids having fun. Young multi-millionaires having fun. A multi-millionaire acting like he needs money is intended to be a joke. He’s not negotiating his contract through social media. Give the kid more credit than that. If you say something on social media that people who sit around looking at social media respond to, that’s really not something you need to concern yourself with. It’s the people that don’t have a life of their own that should be concerned. Furthermore, I don’t know how many QB’s in NFL history had won more games by the time they reached Lamar’s age, but I guarantee you it’s a very small number. If you’re looking to criticize Lamar Jackson, it might be a sign of a deeper personal issue.

  10. If he needs money after all he has made through contract and endorsements… ladies & gentlemen we may have the first professional athlete to go broke while still playing.

    They said Lamar would change the game.

  11. cletuspstillwaterjr says:
    July 9, 2022 at 9:19 pm
    Most Americans are struggling to buy gas, heating oil and groceries and this guy is crying because he is not making enough millions to play a kid’s game. Thanks for keeping things in perspective Lamar.

    33Rate This
    ———————–

    The Ravens sure know how to pick em!

  13. This behavior by your “franchise qb” should be all you need to know in regards whether or not you should give him big money. He’s immature and incapable of winning it all.

  15. He said “I need $”, so I said “Shoot! Me too! And we’ve been makin it together ever since.”

  18. Bro maybe you’re hanging out too much with DeShaun Watson, because you aren’ta very good liar

  19. I would sign Lamar Jackson for 25 million a year for 4 years with 60 million garuenteed. That’s it, he’s not championship caliber.

  21. Jackson needs an agent. Lamar and his mommy are going to negotiate a very complicated contract worth at least a couple hundred million dollars????

  22. I can’t be only one surprised that Lamar used the word “subliminal” properly in a sentence?

  23. I believe it’s a reference to:

    Calloway – I Wanna Be Rich (Official Music Video)

    Which is a GREAT song, btw.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.