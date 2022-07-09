This year, Tom Brady can set record for postseason wins against NFC teams

Getty Images

Tom Brady has set about every record that he can. There’s one more potentially on the docket this year.

And it’s definitely not career interceptions. With 203, he’s tied for 29th. He’s 133 behind the all-time leader, Brett Favre.

But there’s another record held by Favre that Brady can break this year — postseason wins against NFC teams.

John Breech of CBS Sports pointed it out. Favre has 12. Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers have 10. Brady has 10, even though he’s only spent two seasons playing for an NFC team.

Six Super Bowl wins while playing for an AFC team come in handy when making that calculation. He has four NFC playoff wins since 2020. With two more this year, he’ll tie Favre. The third will give Brady the record.

Brady also has 25 postseason wins against AFC teams, and 35 total. Montana is second on the all-time postseason wins list with 16. Rodgers is the active leader not named Brady, with 11.