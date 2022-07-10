Braxton Berrios: Zach Wilson “aged so much” mentally, physically since last year

Getty Images

Count wide receiver Braxton Berrios among the Jets who think quarterback Zach Wilson is poised to make a significant jump from his performance as a rookie.

During a recent appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Berrios said that Wilson is in “a different world” after a “whirlwind” start to his NFL career. Wilson had to learn a new offense and get to know new teammates before trying to acclimate himself to a faster, more complicated game of football than he was used to at BYU.

Berrios said he saw things “slow down” for Wilson in the final weeks of the 2021 season and he believes the work that Wilson has put in on all fronts will pay off with more success this fall.

“Everything is there from a physical standpoint, and now everything from his mental [standpoint] has aged so much since just a year ago that I can’t wait, again I hate talking about it, I hate hype — I can’t stand it, but I can’t wait to see him Week 1 and see what he can do because he’s in a different place than he was last year,” Berrios said.

Week 1 brings a date with the Ravens and a good outing for Wilson will be a good sign that it’s more than offseason hype in the air around the Jets.