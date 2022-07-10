Dak Prescott approaches camp in the “best shape of my life”

Getty Images

It’s “I’m in the best shape of my life this season” season, and Cowboys fans will be happy to know that their quarterback has gotten his membership card.

“A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in,” Prescott told reporters during a break in his youth football camp, via Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. “So it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”

Prescott was asked to elaborate on what is said so often by NFL players in the spring and summer that it just becomes predictable noise.

“One, just because of my movement,” Prescott said. “I got a PT in the offseason — someone I’ve worked with throughout the last year. I’ve paid him, made him full-time, my guy. Whether it’s vacation or not, he comes with me. We work on these movements and stretches. I feel like, since the injury, I’ve trained more functional than I ever have. So I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out.”

That’s the biggest difference between last year and this year. In 2021, he was still recovering from a badly broken ankle. It affected him, possibly leading to a shoulder/back injury in training camp that may have resulted from him not trusting the leg and trying to use to much of his upper body when throwing the ball.

This year, he’s good to go. And that’s good news for a Cowboys team that will need Prescott to step up, especially in light of the perception that the roster has fallen off.