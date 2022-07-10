Jeffery Simmons gives back to Mississippi

Getty Images

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has yet to get a second contract that he clearly has earned. That hasn’t stopped him from writing big checks to the institutions that helped get him to where he now is.

Via Stefan Krajisnik of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Simmons spent the week in his home state, making contributions to the infrastructure that will help other local kids reach their full potential, as he has.

In Macon, he cut the ribbon on the Jeffery B. Simmons Field House, a building that was renovated with his donation. In Starkville, he gave $75,000 to the local Parks and Recreation department for a new turf field. It, too, will be named for Simmons. He also hosted his third annual youth football camp this week, in Starkville.

“It’s bigger than football,” Simmons told Krajisnik. “It’s not all about just these young kids seeing us play on Thursdays, Monday nights and Sundays. These kids matter. The town of Starkville matters. The town of Macon matters.”

Simmons matters to the NFL. Of all the young defensive tackles in the game, he’s the one best suited to fill the large shoes of Aaron Donald, in time. The Titans need to fill Simmons’s pockets with cash, soon.