Tony Romo wins American Century Championship for the third time

Former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo is a very good golfer. While not good enough (yet) to do it professionally, he’s good enough to win the American Century Championship.

Romo has won the celebrity tournament three times. On Sunday, he won the annual Lake Tahoe event on the second hole of a three-man playoff. The other two who qualified for extra golf were Joe Pavelski and Mark Mulder.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen finished in a tie for fourth place, with Annika Sorenstam.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished ninth. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr came in 21st. Vikings safety Harrison Smith tied for 27th place. Vikings defensive back Patrick Peterson tied for 46th. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished 51st. Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished 58th. Titans coach Mike Vrabel tied for 65th.

Coming in dead last was former (and potentially future) NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.