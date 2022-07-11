A.J. Brown: Bad practice reports about Jalen Hurts are fake

Getty Images

Jalen Hurts‘ ability to take a step forward as a quarterback this year is one of the biggest storylines for the Eagles as they head toward training camp and a report indicating he’s on the wrong track caught the notice of wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown went on Twitter with an apparent response to a report from longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn on the Sports Take podcast indicating the Eagles are “not very comfortable” with Hurts after his efforts in their offseason program. As part of the report, Gunn referenced a 10-play sequence from late May that saw Hurts throw three interceptions and four incompletions while being sacked three times.

Brown took issue with that contention on Monday.

“That practice stuff about Jalen is fake,” Brown wrote. “Y’all tweet and believe anything. Like how can he get sacked on 7on7 and there aren’t any rushers. I believe water is above us. Believe that too and make a article about that too. This app is crazy”

Brown followed that tweet with another that provided an example of another false 10-play series, including references to former Eagles Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens, and Vince Papale.

There were other practices open to the media during Eagles OTAs and none led to widespread reports that he was struggling in that kind of manner. Training camp will be the next chance to check in on his progress and every Hurts throw is sure to be the subject of great scrutiny.